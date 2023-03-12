Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 606 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

COST stock opened at $471.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

