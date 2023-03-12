WeBuy (WE) Price Down 17.8% This Week

WeBuy (WE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $5.77 or 0.00027979 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $288.38 million and $6.92 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00431083 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,017.51 or 0.29138584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

