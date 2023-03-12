Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

