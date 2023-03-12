Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 473,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.64% of Western Digital worth $170,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.06 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.