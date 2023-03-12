Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Wharf Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Wharf stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 4,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Get Wharf alerts:

About Wharf

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.