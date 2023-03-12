Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 3,519,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.