Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 3,519,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after acquiring an additional 632,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

