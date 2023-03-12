Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,428. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after buying an additional 632,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

