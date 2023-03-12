WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.11 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $729,797.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00342890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

