William Blair Weighs in on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of -63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,862,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 770,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,367 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.