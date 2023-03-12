William Blair Weighs in on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.
Latham Group Stock Performance
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,862,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 770,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,367 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.