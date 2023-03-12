Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.57 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
