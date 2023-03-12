Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.6 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $120.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.