WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.