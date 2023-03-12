WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Down 2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.93. 712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 6.78% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

