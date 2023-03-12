WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.26

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.26 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.49 ($0.35). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.85 ($0.35), with a volume of 172,124 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DES. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

