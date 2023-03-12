Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,230.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WZZZY. Barclays lowered shares of Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.87) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.67) to GBX 3,400 ($40.89) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

