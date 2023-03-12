WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Position Raised by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,868 shares during the quarter. WM Technology comprises 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WM Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

