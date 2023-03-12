WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises about 0.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,950,000 after buying an additional 106,366 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in WNS by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after purchasing an additional 303,288 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $89.62 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

