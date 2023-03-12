WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $294.91 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.91 million and $0.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.01358522 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012390 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.01707611 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02949134 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

