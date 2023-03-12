Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0955 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $166.04 million and approximately $675,311.53 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,614,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,775,110 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,547,190 with 1,737,707,639 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09803536 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $557,349.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

