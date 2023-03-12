XDC Network Price Hits $0.0291 on Exchanges (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $402.83 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,046,681 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

