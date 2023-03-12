XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $59.14 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003659 BTC on exchanges.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,579,393 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

