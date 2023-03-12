XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $59.66 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,579,393 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

