YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004964 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $223.02 million and approximately $140,846.20 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

