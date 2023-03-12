Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $54.49 million and $180,730.43 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00446722 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.24 or 0.30195493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

