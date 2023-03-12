Zcash Market Cap Achieves $513.17 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.43 or 0.00152334 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $513.17 million and approximately $48.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

