Zcash (ZEC) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Zcash has a market cap of $520.30 million and approximately $32.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.86 or 0.00151926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

