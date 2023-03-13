11,200 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. PDD accounts for 1.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

