13,365 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Alarm.com stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com
In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.