13,365 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.