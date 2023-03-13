15,000 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Mondelez International makes up 1.8% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.