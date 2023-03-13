17,283 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,283 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

