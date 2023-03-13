189,122 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Acquired by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Alphabet Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cortexyme by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cortexyme by 72.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cortexyme by 103.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.40. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

