1,959 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

