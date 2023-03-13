219,900 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by CoreView Capital Management Ltd

CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.1% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $28.71. 6,772,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,923,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

