22,577 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after buying an additional 519,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 298,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,681,772 shares of company stock worth $760,052,935. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 438,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,065. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.