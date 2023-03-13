29,899 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,410. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

