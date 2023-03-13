327,390 Shares in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 327,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.06% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,683,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the recycling ferrous metal. It also nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Suffolk, VA.

