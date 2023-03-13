4,689,447 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,689,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,335,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.73% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $17.87 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

