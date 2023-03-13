4,900 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.17. 148,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,594. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

