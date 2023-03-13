50,000 Shares in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMDW) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ainos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Ainos Price Performance

Ainos stock remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Ainos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

