65,102 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 227,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 224,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

