7,036 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,629,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $95.57. 404,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,696. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

