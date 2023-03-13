91,132 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,132 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. New Relic makes up approximately 0.3% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

NEWR traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.09. 135,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

