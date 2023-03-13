9,700 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,014,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,444. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

