Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 173,008 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GLTR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. 9,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.