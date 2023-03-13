ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

ABM Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.