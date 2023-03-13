Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 287.5% in February

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 12,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $20.77.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
