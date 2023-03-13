Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abri SPAC I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Abri SPAC I by 55.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250,473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPA remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Abri SPAC I has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

