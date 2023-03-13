ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.41. 6,502,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

