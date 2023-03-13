AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

ATY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 174,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,985. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of -154.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 6,504.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,759,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,400 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 1,237.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

