AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Raised to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

ATY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.85 and a beta of 1.25. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 417.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 947.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

