Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.60. 165,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

